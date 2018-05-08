This week's results
Week 14
St Helens 26 Catalans 12 - St Helens by 14
Huddersfield 28 Widnes 18 - Huddersfield by 10
Leeds 22 Warrington 33 - Warrington by 11
Wigan 30 Salford 0 - Wigan by 30
Hull FC 36 Castleford 12 - Hull FC by 24
Wakefield 54 Hull KR 18 - Wakefield by 36
This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
7 Sportyguy81 (Predictor of the week)
6 Highbury Rhino, Rodhutch
5 Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Xykojen
Overall Table
72 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, Steamy
71 Dave1612
70 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1
69 Steve Slippery Morris
68 Frosties
67 Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back
66 Taxi4stevesmith
65 Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Sportyguy81
64 FoxyRhino
63 BRK, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Xykojen
61 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com
60 Tigertot
59 Broad Ings Warrior
56 LJ54
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81
No games this week as it's the Challenge Cup so predictions are for Magic Weekend. Predictions need to be in before the first game Saturday 19th May at 3pm
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Widnes (WID) v St Helens (STH)
Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Salford (SAL) v Catalans (CAT)
Wakefield (WAK) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Hull KR (HKR) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck
Week 14
St Helens 26 Catalans 12 - St Helens by 14
Huddersfield 28 Widnes 18 - Huddersfield by 10
Leeds 22 Warrington 33 - Warrington by 11
Wigan 30 Salford 0 - Wigan by 30
Hull FC 36 Castleford 12 - Hull FC by 24
Wakefield 54 Hull KR 18 - Wakefield by 36
This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
7 Sportyguy81 (Predictor of the week)
6 Highbury Rhino, Rodhutch
5 Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Xykojen
Overall Table
72 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, Steamy
71 Dave1612
70 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1
69 Steve Slippery Morris
68 Frosties
67 Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back
66 Taxi4stevesmith
65 Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Sportyguy81
64 FoxyRhino
63 BRK, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Xykojen
61 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com
60 Tigertot
59 Broad Ings Warrior
56 LJ54
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81
No games this week as it's the Challenge Cup so predictions are for Magic Weekend. Predictions need to be in before the first game Saturday 19th May at 3pm
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Widnes (WID) v St Helens (STH)
Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Salford (SAL) v Catalans (CAT)
Wakefield (WAK) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Hull KR (HKR) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck