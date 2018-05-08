WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 15

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 15

Post a reply
Posted by FoxyRhino on Tue May 08, 2018 7:15 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,832
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3020
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 14
St Helens 26 Catalans 12 - St Helens by 14
Huddersfield 28 Widnes 18 - Huddersfield by 10
Leeds 22 Warrington 33 - Warrington by 11
Wigan 30 Salford 0 - Wigan by 30
Hull FC 36 Castleford 12 - Hull FC by 24
Wakefield 54 Hull KR 18 - Wakefield by 36


This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
7 Sportyguy81 (Predictor of the week)
6 Highbury Rhino, Rodhutch
5 Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Xykojen

Overall Table
72 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, Steamy
71 Dave1612
70 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1
69 Steve Slippery Morris
68 Frosties
67 Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back
66 Taxi4stevesmith
65 Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Sportyguy81
64 FoxyRhino
63 BRK, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Xykojen
61 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com
60 Tigertot
59 Broad Ings Warrior
56 LJ54
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81

No games this week as it's the Challenge Cup so predictions are for Magic Weekend. Predictions need to be in before the first game Saturday 19th May at 3pm

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Widnes (WID) v St Helens (STH)
Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Salford (SAL) v Catalans (CAT)
Wakefield (WAK) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Hull KR (HKR) v Hull FC (HFC)

Good luck

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, ducknumber1, flipper, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, Mark Laurie, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, The Phantom Horseman and 188 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,725,8701,94576,8324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 10th May 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Thu 10th May 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)