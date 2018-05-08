WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summer Bash 2018

Summer Bash 2018
Post Tue May 08, 2018 4:52 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Tue May 08, 2018 4:52 pm
With summer bash looming, I am assuming that here will not be a special shirt for this year. I would have thought if there was we would have heard about it by now. Saves me a few bob if there is not.
I have to say that I would not be too bothered if this was the last season that we had this event. It does nothing but distort the league and Blackpool is not somewhere I would choose to spend a Bank Holiday weekend.

