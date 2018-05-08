WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew Henderson

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Andrew Henderson

Post a reply
Andrew Henderson
Post Tue May 08, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue May 08, 2018 4:44 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9889
Hendo...
Many of us were thrilled with the assistant signing, but we've seemingly gone sheepish upon him and all accolades is being awarded to Price.
Is Hendo not sharing this turn around in form? Shirley his knowledge of the SL is playing a significant role?

In contrast Agar receive equaling or more attention than TS throughout our demise.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Andrew Henderson
Post Tue May 08, 2018 4:50 pm
Posted by easyWire on Tue May 08, 2018 4:50 pm
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 943
Location: Dubai
We are keeping our options open for when we have a bad run of form? ;-)

I’d forgotten about the effect of having Kylie Leulai on board as well. It’s a team effort and I guess for the players it’s like all of them starting new office jobs at a new workplace with new bosses. A total refresh and a clean slate for everyone to work from, even those who were guilty of stealing too many post-it notes and staples from the previous office...
Re: Andrew Henderson
Post Tue May 08, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Tue May 08, 2018 5:10 pm
Captain Hook Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 1038
Location: Sunny Southport
Hard to judge with it being a completely new team. Agar came in after a period of success*, so there seemed to be an assumption that the fall off in performance was down to him.
*I appreciate not everyone agrees we were successful but "it's all relative" per Einstein's mum.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bits1961, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, Captain Hook, DAG, easyWire, grifter, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Oxford Exile, Paul2812, rchick, rubber duckie, TrevorGrice, Wolf Hall and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,725,7871,89676,8314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 10th May 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Thu 10th May 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)