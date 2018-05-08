WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Online ticket system

Online ticket system
Post Tue May 08, 2018 2:02 pm
Posted by jools on Tue May 08, 2018 2:02 pm
IGNORE

Dont usually use this as I generally have junior swaps to get so have to go down to the stadium
Am currently trying to get online tickets and canâ€™t got the system to work- can Select my seats- but when I click proceed itâ€™s not sending to payment itâ€™s just giving me a blank screen.
Tried phoning ticket office- no reply. Anyone help?
Re: Online ticket system
Post Tue May 08, 2018 2:22 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Tue May 08, 2018 2:22 pm
IGNORE

Try emailing Rachel Chambers, rachel@giantsrl.com

