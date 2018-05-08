WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morris twins to super league?

Morris twins to super league?
Post Tue May 08, 2018 1:12 pm
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Tue May 08, 2018 1:12 pm
WARRIOR5
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 61
I know it’s a long shot, but if Gildart does end up leaving Wigan, this would certainly soften the blow...

http://www.skysports.com/amp/rugby-leag ... per-league?
Re: Morris twins to super league?
Post Tue May 08, 2018 1:36 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Tue May 08, 2018 1:36 pm
100% Warrior
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4500
They’re both wingers aren’t they? And I have to say are a shadow of their former selves. We’ve much better in our squad and I’d be astonished if we signed one of or both.
Can see them at Catalans/Salford/Hull KR
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
Re: Morris twins to super league?
Post Tue May 08, 2018 1:41 pm
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Tue May 08, 2018 1:41 pm
WARRIOR5
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 61
100% Warrior wrote:
They’re both wingers aren’t they? And I have to say are a shadow of their former selves. We’ve much better in our squad and I’d be astonished if we signed one of or both.
Can see them at Catalans/Salford/Hull KR


Josh plays centre and Brett usually on the wing but handy enough to play centre and fullback.

I agree they’re a bit older but they’re still very good players in a much better league. Only a pipe dream but I’d be happy to have Josh if Gildart is to leave.
Re: Morris twins to super league?
Post Tue May 08, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Tue May 08, 2018 2:01 pm
100% Warrior
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4500
Thought they were both wingers.

I don’t really see the point in signing either of them to be honest. We’d get a season or two at best and form would be questionable. Then you’ve got to factor in wages and I just don’t see signing one of them as being viable financially or physically. We’d be much better placed promoting from within or looking around SL/Championship for a quality/potentially quality centre than one of two has beens.

The Morris Twins are firmly in the “Avoid” column for me.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

