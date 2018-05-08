Thought they were both wingers.
I don’t really see the point in signing either of them to be honest. We’d get a season or two at best and form would be questionable. Then you’ve got to factor in wages and I just don’t see signing one of them as being viable financially or physically. We’d be much better placed promoting from within or looking around SL/Championship for a quality/potentially quality centre than one of two has beens.
The Morris Twins are firmly in the “Avoid” column for me.
