Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue May 08, 2018 1:05 pm
A bit unusual this week as we welcome Toronto this week to the Halliwell Jones for what was an away draw and also a distraction from our current league programme....the next round of Ladbrokes Challenge Cup

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Toronto
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Featherstone v Hull FC
Leigh v Salford
Huddersfield v Wakefield
Widnes v Leeds
Castleford v St Helens
Catalans v Whitehaven
Hull KR v Wigan

