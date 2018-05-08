I donâ€™t think Iâ€™m being to radical when I say we are a team that prefers firm pitches and dry conditions more than most teams.
Thatâ€™s not to say a whiff of sun turns us into the best team in the world, it doesnâ€™t and we still have some issues.
However all teams have strength and weaknesses and itâ€™s clear to anyone just by the shear number of tries our wingers have scored in recent years that we thrive when we can promote the ball quickly out wide. You need firm dry conditions to do that and you donâ€™t need a coaching degree to see that.
Itâ€™s now up to the players to take advantage of the better conditions, whether they will manage that is hard to say.
What I would like to do is congratulate them and the coaching staff on is managing to get 10 points in crap conditions that offered us nothing. Further more with a bit of luck it should have been more. Itâ€™s been ugly at times but who will care if at the end of the season we are in the mix.
I believe silverware is decided at the end of a season but relegation battles start far sooner. We are far from out of the woods but to be in 7th at this point is IMHO a testament to the will power of the players.
I hope we do kick on from here and play some great RL but whatever happens the last 12 weeks of mud slugging has laid a foundation. It may not win us owt but it goes a long way to us hopefully not falling through the trap door.
