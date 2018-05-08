WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League UPDATED TABLE Week 12

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Predictions League UPDATED TABLE Week 12

Post a reply
Predictions League UPDATED TABLE Week 12
Post Tue May 08, 2018 10:36 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue May 08, 2018 10:36 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3620
Location: Bradford
Not a lot of movement this week as nobody got the bonus and everybody was fooled into thinking that Whitehaven would do a number on North Wales. How wrong could we be?

So almost everyone got a steady-as-you-go 6 points, apart from a few who guessed a correct score margin and scored 11. A special mention should be made of Seagull who actually guessed the correct margin of 124 for the Bulls game!! :BOW: What are the lottery numbers for Saturday night, mate? :wink:

Johnbulls 116
Le Penguin 107
Bulls Boy 2011 104
Bull Northern 101
Steel City Bull 98
broadybulls87 96
tackler thommo 95
Bent&Bongser 91
roger daly 91
Bendybulls 90
Bull Mania 90
rambull1967 90
bullpower2014 89
thepimp007 89
Pumpetypump 88
Pyrah123 86
bull on a canary 85
childofthenorthern 85
Alex 0604 84
Herr Rigsby 84
jackmac452 84
paulwalker71 84
Bullseye 81
BD20Cougar 78
jayb 78
Ricky F1 76
seagulls 75
Dr Feelgood 69
FR13day 65
Ferocious Aardvark 55
Duckman 52
Jimmy4Bradford 25
Hamster Chops 10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Highlander, le penguin, NorthumbriaBull, paulwalker71 and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,725,6201,53676,8314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 10th May 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Thu 10th May 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)