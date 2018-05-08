Not a lot of movement this week as nobody got the bonus and everybody was fooled into thinking that Whitehaven would do a number on North Wales. How wrong could we be?
So almost everyone got a steady-as-you-go 6 points, apart from a few who guessed a correct score margin and scored 11. A special mention should be made of Seagull who actually guessed the correct margin of 124 for the Bulls game!! What are the lottery numbers for Saturday night, mate?
Johnbulls 116
Le Penguin 107
Bulls Boy 2011 104
Bull Northern 101
Steel City Bull 98
broadybulls87 96
tackler thommo 95
Bent&Bongser 91
roger daly 91
Bendybulls 90
Bull Mania 90
rambull1967 90
bullpower2014 89
thepimp007 89
Pumpetypump 88
Pyrah123 86
bull on a canary 85
childofthenorthern 85
Alex 0604 84
Herr Rigsby 84
jackmac452 84
paulwalker71 84
Bullseye 81
BD20Cougar 78
jayb 78
Ricky F1 76
seagulls 75
Dr Feelgood 69
FR13day 65
Ferocious Aardvark 55
Duckman 52
Jimmy4Bradford 25
Hamster Chops 10
