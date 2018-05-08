WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Skolars (H)

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net London Skolars (H)

Post a reply
London Skolars (H)
Post Tue May 08, 2018 10:35 am
Posted by Bullseye on Tue May 08, 2018 10:35 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28116
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Should be steady home win. Stick with the side from Sunday?

I noticed Kirk and Hitchcox get subbed with what looked like knocks. Isn't Hitchcox due to go back to Cas? We could do with keeping him.

Andrade might get a game, he impressed for the reserves vs Fax (we won 16-12). Two tries. If Kirk has a knock then Andrade comes in for me.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: London Skolars (H)
Post Tue May 08, 2018 10:39 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue May 08, 2018 10:39 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3620
Location: Bradford
I believe that Hitchcox's loan spell is up after Sunday - given that Castleford are so short of wingers that Shenton is being played out on the wing, it would hardly be a surprise if he is recalled.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Highlander, le penguin, NorthumbriaBull, paulwalker71 and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,725,6201,53676,8314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 10th May 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Thu 10th May 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)