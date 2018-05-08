Should be steady home win. Stick with the side from Sunday?
I noticed Kirk and Hitchcox get subbed with what looked like knocks. Isn't Hitchcox due to go back to Cas? We could do with keeping him.
Andrade might get a game, he impressed for the reserves vs Fax (we won 16-12). Two tries. If Kirk has a knock then Andrade comes in for me.
