League False Position
Post Tue May 08, 2018 9:25 am
Posted by Wires71 on Tue May 08, 2018 9:25 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
With our remarkable form and results over the weekend, the "false position" argument has now gone.
We are 3rd on merit even if Cas win their 2 games but crucially 4 points clear of 5th.
Re: League False Position
Post Tue May 08, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by easyWire on Tue May 08, 2018 9:34 am
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
3rd on merit, but not significantly superior to guarantee staying there. However, the fact that we are one of four clubs in the mix for 3rd/4th means we are well ahead of expectations, and means that if we do attain 3rd or 4th after the 8s we have a chance of getting to Old Trafford. If we were to make the final who knows what could happen in that one-off game? You’d back Saints and Wigan at the moment as they are clearly a cut above but we are also improving a little bit each week. I’m quietly hopeful of something, but will still be happy if we end up as semi-finalists in the league with a good cup run on the side. I’ll be absolutely gutted if we win the LLS and don’t win the proper stuff. I’ll happily donate that shield to the grand final winners.

