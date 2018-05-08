3rd on merit, but not significantly superior to guarantee staying there. However, the fact that we are one of four clubs in the mix for 3rd/4th means we are well ahead of expectations, and means that if we do attain 3rd or 4th after the 8s we have a chance of getting to Old Trafford. If we were to make the final who knows what could happen in that one-off game? You’d back Saints and Wigan at the moment as they are clearly a cut above but we are also improving a little bit each week. I’m quietly hopeful of something, but will still be happy if we end up as semi-finalists in the league with a good cup run on the side. I’ll be absolutely gutted if we win the LLS and don’t win the proper stuff. I’ll happily donate that shield to the grand final winners.
