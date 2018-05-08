WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stats V Castleford

Tue May 08, 2018 8:54 am
Wilde 3
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006
Posts: 5977
Great effort from Houghton in that heat, 54 tackles!

Our Full Back, Wingers and Centres made 677 metres on Saturday, compared to Cas where the same players only made 356 metres.

