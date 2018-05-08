Great effort from Houghton in that heat, 54 tackles!
Our Full Back, Wingers and Centres made 677 metres on Saturday, compared to Cas where the same players only made 356 metres.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Chris71, Davc1h, Erik the not red, Faithful One, Hullfan82, jimmyfivebellies, Karen, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, paperboy, Ranjit, simon_tem, Tarquin Fuego, The Phantom Horseman, vitch and 203 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,725,585
|1,624
|76,831
|4,559
|SET
|
|Thu 10th May 10:50
|NRL
|
|Thu 10th May 19:35
|CC2018
|
|Fri 11th May 06:00
|NRL
|
|Fri 11th May 09:00
|NRL
|
|Fri 11th May 10:50
|NRL
|
|Fri 11th May 19:35
|CC2018
|
|Fri 11th May 19:45
|CC2018
|
|Fri 11th May 20:00
|CC2018
|
|Sat 12th May 08:30
|NRL
|
|Sat 12th May 10:40
|NRL
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)