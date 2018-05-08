If we can remain undefeated at home in the regular season then we'll more than likely be in a decent position going into the 8's.
We've scraped a couple of one pointer decisions but still at 100%.
It's a good habit that we need to keep going.
Some tough matches but not beyond us.
Salford
Wigan
Widnes
Saints
Rovers
We've scraped a couple of one pointer decisions but still at 100%.
It's a good habit that we need to keep going.
Some tough matches but not beyond us.
Salford
Wigan
Widnes
Saints
Rovers