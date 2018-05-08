WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away v West Wales Raiders Sunday 13 May 2018 3pm

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Away v West Wales Raiders Sunday 13 May 2018 3pm

Post a reply
Posted by Wanderer on Tue May 08, 2018 8:34 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,831
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 50015
Location: Doncaster
Following the trip to The New River Stadium, another away day and a first visit to Stebonheath Park, Llanelli.

Two very one-sided scorelines against the hosts in back-to-back fixtures versus York (Away) and Bradford (Away) in which the Raiders have failed to register a single point must have eroded any little remaining confidence after four earlier League 1 defeats.

It would be very easy to have much sympathy for the Welsh club and the sort of margins they are losing by do nothing for the sport.

However, the Dons must still approach the fixture with the utmost professionalism. Indeed, who knows if points difference may be important later in the season.
Posted by Wilde 3 on Tue May 08, 2018 9:00 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,831
Quiz Score: 496
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5977
Fortunately for West Wales, Miloudi will probably be drafted into the Hull side for the CC game against Featherstone

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: wahs and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,725,5851,62476,8314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 10th May 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Thu 10th May 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)