Following the trip to The New River Stadium, another away day and a first visit to Stebonheath Park, Llanelli.
Two very one-sided scorelines against the hosts in back-to-back fixtures versus York (Away) and Bradford (Away) in which the Raiders have failed to register a single point must have eroded any little remaining confidence after four earlier League 1 defeats.
It would be very easy to have much sympathy for the Welsh club and the sort of margins they are losing by do nothing for the sport.
However, the Dons must still approach the fixture with the utmost professionalism. Indeed, who knows if points difference may be important later in the season.
