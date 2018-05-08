It's a bit of a mish-mash this week with it being the Cup week. So we have a mixture of games from our competition and others - perhaps we'll enjoy the variety
Remember we have a Saturday game this week.... our game Entries in by 3.00 pm Saturday please
Here are the matches to predict:
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights
Catalans Dragons vs Whitehaven
Barrow Raiders vs Dewsbury Rams
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos
Warrington Wolves vs Toronto Wolfpack
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster
Bonus: How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls concede points on Saturday?
The answer will be as given in Monday's League Express. If you think we will keep them scoreless, give 80 as your answer! 5 points for answers within 5 minutes either way
