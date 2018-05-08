WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 13

2018 Predictions League: WEEK 13
Post Tue May 08, 2018 8:25 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue May 08, 2018 8:25 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3618
Location: Bradford
It's a bit of a mish-mash this week with it being the Cup week. So we have a mixture of games from our competition and others - perhaps we'll enjoy the variety :roll:

Remember we have a Saturday game this week.... our game :shock: Entries in by 3.00 pm Saturday please

Here are the matches to predict:

Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights
Catalans Dragons vs Whitehaven
Barrow Raiders vs Dewsbury Rams
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos
Warrington Wolves vs Toronto Wolfpack
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster

Bonus: How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls concede points on Saturday?

The answer will be as given in Monday's League Express. If you think we will keep them scoreless, give 80 as your answer! 5 points for answers within 5 minutes either way

