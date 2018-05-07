WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smiths Replacement

Tony Smiths Replacement
Mon May 07, 2018 8:44 pm
the flying biscuit
the flying biscuit
So we are about halfway through the season and the game's in hand have almost evened out.
And despite Eddie Hemmings saying a few weeks ago we were in a bit of a false position due to those games in hand, we are sitting fairly pretty.


I was looking at the NRL news today and notice Dean Pay has his team sitting second bottom and has kopped a twenty five thousand dollar fine for blasting the referees at the weekend.
Garth Brennan is fairing a little better and has the Gold Coast fourth from bottom.

Pay and Brennan were both considered hot shots while Price was given little fanfare due to his previous poor stint with St George.

So did we get the best pick from the NRL or is Price just finding it easier coaching at Super league level.

one thing for certain the bulldogs were poor under Hasler and finished 11th in his last season, but it just goes to show sacking a manager and getting a better replacement is easier said than done.

(except if your sacking Kieron Cunningham :wink: )
Re: Tony Smiths Replacement
Mon May 07, 2018 9:08 pm
sally cinnamon
sally cinnamon
Price does seem to have had a very positive impact and I am feeling a lot more positive about the future now. I was underwhelmed when we announced him, as I wanted Hasler ideally or either of those two that you said above.

It is still early days but the signs look positive, especially the attitude of the players and the team spirit. That was there even in the early part of the season when we were losing games, and the defence was more organised. We were losing because we had a very high error count and looked like we lacked ideas on how to score (which had been something we had suffered from on and off for the latter years of TS reign apart from when Sandow was here). At that point I thought there were about 5 or 6 senior players who had just gone stale and needed to be moved on. Now the error count has reduced and we look a more threatening force with the ball, the team spirit is there and we are winning.

It feels like a happy atmosphere at the club now. The divisiveness around the terraces that came at the end of the TS era has gone. It reminds me of Cullen's first year, the last year at Wilderspool, where the team surpassed expectations and we were all proud to have a team with some fight after a difficult year before.

At the start of the year I thought we would finish 6th and after the first few games I was readjusting that down to 8th. But now I feel more hopeful of the top 4.
Re: Tony Smiths Replacement
Mon May 07, 2018 9:24 pm
karetaker
karetaker
Got to say I was disappointed when he was announced as the new coach, like others I had one of the others in mind. I’ve not been watching what the other choices are doing but right now I wouldn’t swap him.
Re: Tony Smiths Replacement
Mon May 07, 2018 9:43 pm
morrisseyisawire
morrisseyisawire
I'll be the first to admit I was pretty scathing early doors about Price, mainly because I lived (just) through the Plange/Anderson era and had visions of a hasty return I was also sceptical about whether players who were heavily in their comfort zone and had clearly become jaded would embrace a new coach, new approach and new methods. Happily, it looks lile I was wrong.on both counts.

Several players I'd have happily shipped out (Hughes, Westwood, Lineham, Brown) have shown huge improvement. Several players have rediscovered their best form (Hill, Ratchford, Cooper) and those players guilty of underperforming consistently have finallly paid the price (Russell, Patton).

What I really like when I hear Price is he talks about "our club", not our team. It's a small point but it speaks volumes for his belief in unity, togetherness and a team ethic way beyond the playing roster.

