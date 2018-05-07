So we are about halfway through the season and the game's in hand have almost evened out.
And despite Eddie Hemmings saying a few weeks ago we were in a bit of a false position due to those games in hand, we are sitting fairly pretty.
I was looking at the NRL news today and notice Dean Pay has his team sitting second bottom and has kopped a twenty five thousand dollar fine for blasting the referees at the weekend.
Garth Brennan is fairing a little better and has the Gold Coast fourth from bottom.
Pay and Brennan were both considered hot shots while Price was given little fanfare due to his previous poor stint with St George.
So did we get the best pick from the NRL or is Price just finding it easier coaching at Super league level.
one thing for certain the bulldogs were poor under Hasler and finished 11th in his last season, but it just goes to show sacking a manager and getting a better replacement is easier said than done.
(except if your sacking Kieron Cunningham )
And despite Eddie Hemmings saying a few weeks ago we were in a bit of a false position due to those games in hand, we are sitting fairly pretty.
I was looking at the NRL news today and notice Dean Pay has his team sitting second bottom and has kopped a twenty five thousand dollar fine for blasting the referees at the weekend.
Garth Brennan is fairing a little better and has the Gold Coast fourth from bottom.
Pay and Brennan were both considered hot shots while Price was given little fanfare due to his previous poor stint with St George.
So did we get the best pick from the NRL or is Price just finding it easier coaching at Super league level.
one thing for certain the bulldogs were poor under Hasler and finished 11th in his last season, but it just goes to show sacking a manager and getting a better replacement is easier said than done.
(except if your sacking Kieron Cunningham )