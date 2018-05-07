WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Forthcoming events

Mon May 07, 2018 10:40 am
Posted by H.G.S.A
HGSA have a busy calendar events lined up for the next few months.

As well as our ever popular 'Brian Blacker roadshow' in the Legends bar before every match we have 3 very exciting and interesting monthly meetings coming up.

On 5th June our guest will be Jon Dutton, Jon has recently taken on the role of CEO for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 which will be held in England, this meeting gives us an opportunity to find out all the ins and outs of organising such a huge event.

July's guest will be former fans favourite Jamahl Lolesi, currently the assistant coach of St Helens, 'Jamma' was a massively popular figure in his time in the claret and gold betweeon 2007 and 2010, come along and meet him on the 3rd July.

7th August sees broadcaster Dave Woods join us, Dave is a much recognised member of the RL media as the face and voice of the BBC's and Premier sports rugby league coverage.

All our monthly meetings take place at Turnbridge WMC, 7.30 pm and are free for HGSA members, £1 for guests.

This year we are also jointly organising and running the annual cricket family fun day at Honley cricket club on Sunday 10th June, as well as the cricket game there will be plenty of stalls and family entertainment around the ground, for further information on this please keep checking the Giants website, the HGSA website or our facebook pages.

Don't forget we also run the Academy and Scholarship games at Lockwood park, your continued support there is most welcome as every penny we take goes back into the junior development.

Thank You for supporting us and helping us to help your club.

