2 run outs against Sheffield, then the season defining fortnight......Toulouse in Blackpool and Toronto in.....well Toronto away.
Personally, 8 points from these and we are in with a chance, but anything less and we're destined for the 3rd tier of the 8's, which after the glorious start we made would be a bitter pill to swallow for many fans.
Leigh are the form side and whilst they have some really tough games coming up, their momentum will mean that we really can't afford to lose again this year.......exciting stuff but bad for the nerves!
Personally, 8 points from these and we are in with a chance, but anything less and we're destined for the 3rd tier of the 8's, which after the glorious start we made would be a bitter pill to swallow for many fans.
Leigh are the form side and whilst they have some really tough games coming up, their momentum will mean that we really can't afford to lose again this year.......exciting stuff but bad for the nerves!