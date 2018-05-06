WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Remaining games

Post Sun May 06, 2018 10:01 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun May 06, 2018 10:01 pm
2 run outs against Sheffield, then the season defining fortnight......Toulouse in Blackpool and Toronto in.....well Toronto away.
Personally, 8 points from these and we are in with a chance, but anything less and we're destined for the 3rd tier of the 8's, which after the glorious start we made would be a bitter pill to swallow for many fans.
Leigh are the form side and whilst they have some really tough games coming up, their momentum will mean that we really can't afford to lose again this year.......exciting stuff but bad for the nerves!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

