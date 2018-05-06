WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield part 1

Wakefield part 1
Post Sun May 06, 2018 5:01 pm
Posted by jools on Sun May 06, 2018 5:01 pm
Woolford hopefully flying in Thursday paperwork permitting- will be jet lagged but present at the game.

Brough back- so no doubt the RFL will put Child in charge of this one.

Jerry potentially could be back- big shot in the arm if he is- will lift the team -id be tempted to leave turner in the halves and keep Mamo on a wing - will keep wakey guessing as to which side our main threat is on. wardle probably won’t be available so turner may have to go in at centre again. If so does Ollie get another shot?

Let’s hope the new coach syndrome well and truly kicks in and we move through to the next round. Wakey had been Playing less well
Of late but hammered KR today.
Re: Wakefield part 1
Post Sun May 06, 2018 5:16 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Sun May 06, 2018 5:16 pm
will have to play alot better than last time to win.

be nice to have a cup run

then again if we lose we can concentrate on the league and poss not get anymore injuries :lol:
