With todayâ€™s heavy defeat in what was really a must win game, and only 3 wins from 13, I guess itâ€™s time for the club to start planning for the middle 8s.
The fact that more teams than usual are having really bad seasons and that weâ€™ve gone close 2 or 3 times has kept some vestiges of hope for better alive into May. But we realistically, we donâ€™t have enough points on the board, or the quality, strike or power to add that many more.
So how much do we â€˜manage the squadâ€™ and â€˜give youngsters opportunitiesâ€™, and how much do we try to secure four home games and build some confidence?
The 8s themselves will be challenging, with Toronto, for example pushing hard for promotion. If we do go down, the Â£500k parachute payment will give a bit more breathing space (if multiple SL teams go down, do they all get it?), but I think thereâ€™d need to some serious thought put in to what the club wants to be.
The fact that more teams than usual are having really bad seasons and that weâ€™ve gone close 2 or 3 times has kept some vestiges of hope for better alive into May. But we realistically, we donâ€™t have enough points on the board, or the quality, strike or power to add that many more.
So how much do we â€˜manage the squadâ€™ and â€˜give youngsters opportunitiesâ€™, and how much do we try to secure four home games and build some confidence?
The 8s themselves will be challenging, with Toronto, for example pushing hard for promotion. If we do go down, the Â£500k parachute payment will give a bit more breathing space (if multiple SL teams go down, do they all get it?), but I think thereâ€™d need to some serious thought put in to what the club wants to be.