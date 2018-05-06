WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s 2018

Middle 8s 2018
Post Sun May 06, 2018 4:11 pm
Posted by Mild Rover on Sun May 06, 2018 4:11 pm
Mild Rover
With todayâ€™s heavy defeat in what was really a must win game, and only 3 wins from 13, I guess itâ€™s time for the club to start planning for the middle 8s.

The fact that more teams than usual are having really bad seasons and that weâ€™ve gone close 2 or 3 times has kept some vestiges of hope for better alive into May. But we realistically, we donâ€™t have enough points on the board, or the quality, strike or power to add that many more.

So how much do we â€˜manage the squadâ€™ and â€˜give youngsters opportunitiesâ€™, and how much do we try to secure four home games and build some confidence?

The 8s themselves will be challenging, with Toronto, for example pushing hard for promotion. If we do go down, the Â£500k parachute payment will give a bit more breathing space (if multiple SL teams go down, do they all get it?), but I think thereâ€™d need to some serious thought put in to what the club wants to be.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Post Sun May 06, 2018 4:33 pm
Posted by Someday on Sun May 06, 2018 4:33 pm
Someday

What we should ask are we that bad if we are why and has any one got the answer if so please tell us fans

