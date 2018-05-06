WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Queues to get in the stadium

Queues to get in the stadium
Sun May 06, 2018 9:39 am
Wellsy13
Something needs to be sorted about the ridiculous queuing situation outside the South Stand. There seemed to be no organisation from ground staff. Both
queues were so long they curved back in themselves as they had reached the end of the queue to get in the other side!
Tensions were getting high because people are frustrated and not knowing where the end was. People were being accused of pushing in. People thought they'd miss the start of the game. To top it all off, one of the idiot stewards was walking round telling people to buy queue in the roads! I'm sorry, but there was no where else to stand! That lack of common sense could have sparked all sorts of problems.

No queue should ever be that long. If they're expecting that every week (I've seen it a few times now), there surely should be barriers out to make it clear where the queue starts!
Re: Queues to get in the stadium
Sun May 06, 2018 9:42 am
ccs
… best let the SMC know.
Re: Queues to get in the stadium
Sun May 06, 2018 9:58 am
Jake the Peg
Half of the problem is the idiots who can't seem to understand how to scan their passes
Re: Queues to get in the stadium
Sun May 06, 2018 10:23 am
the cal train
Unfortunately the SMC pick the stewards straight off the short bus so nothing will be done there. Same for the concourse staff and the queues at half time.

I think a lot of people struggle with the scanners, and very few are aware you can just tap your card on the black panel on the front of the scanner tray, which gets you through a lot quicker. Again this is something I didn't realise until last week as none of the stewards thought to point it out before that.
Re: Queues to get in the stadium
Sun May 06, 2018 10:37 am
Wellsy13
Who coordinates the entrance to the ground? Someone needs to take a bit of responsibility here and put something in place to sort it out because I guarantee it puts people off.

What are Hull FC doing about it? It's easy to just point the finger at the SMC but at the end of the day it's us that would be losing out so it's the club that needs to get the ball rolling with this.
