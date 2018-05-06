Something needs to be sorted about the ridiculous queuing situation outside the South Stand. There seemed to be no organisation from ground staff. Both
queues were so long they curved back in themselves as they had reached the end of the queue to get in the other side!
Tensions were getting high because people are frustrated and not knowing where the end was. People were being accused of pushing in. People thought they'd miss the start of the game. To top it all off, one of the idiot stewards was walking round telling people to buy queue in the roads! I'm sorry, but there was no where else to stand! That lack of common sense could have sparked all sorts of problems.
No queue should ever be that long. If they're expecting that every week (I've seen it a few times now), there surely should be barriers out to make it clear where the queue starts!
