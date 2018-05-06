Do we see many more players coming in next year? Personally I don't. Maybe one more dependent on mini and manu staying or leaving
With the kid from london, kelly on an increased contract and potentially westerman staying on an increased salary we will presumably have to free up some cap space. I think we'll re-sing the bin man but at least 1 of manu and mini will leave (possibly both). I'd like us to keep manu but think he may go back to the NRL where he would surely get a half decent contract but for me i'd release mini and try and get a younger impact back rower from overseas.
It looks like washbrook is maybe now on the outers so I wouldn't be surprised if he was released but it doesn't free up much cap space
Other than that there are only a couple of the younger players OOC so won't make much difference to cap space.
