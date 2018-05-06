WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Recruitment and retention
Post Sun May 06, 2018 9:04 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun May 06, 2018 9:04 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Do we see many more players coming in next year? Personally I don't. Maybe one more dependent on mini and manu staying or leaving

With the kid from london, kelly on an increased contract and potentially westerman staying on an increased salary we will presumably have to free up some cap space. I think we'll re-sing the bin man but at least 1 of manu and mini will leave (possibly both). I'd like us to keep manu but think he may go back to the NRL where he would surely get a half decent contract but for me i'd release mini and try and get a younger impact back rower from overseas.

It looks like washbrook is maybe now on the outers so I wouldn't be surprised if he was released but it doesn't free up much cap space

Other than that there are only a couple of the younger players OOC so won't make much difference to cap space.
Post Sun May 06, 2018 9:13 am
Posted by Irregular Hoops on Sun May 06, 2018 9:13 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Can see Tuli and Manu getting one more year.
Mini maybe on a reduced contract. Think it will be one year too many though.
Turgut id still give another year. Got something about him, but not pushed on for some reason.
I'd cut some of the fringe players like Washy and Downs, even though we've got good service off them. Can't see Abdul staying either, as he doesn't suit our style of play.
Can see at least one more new face coming in.

