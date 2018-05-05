If you were the new coach, and all players were fit what would be your best XVII at the moment? Mine:
1, Rankin
2, Mcgillvary
3, Cudjoe
4, Wardle/Wood (Would favour Wardle, but needs to be spelled)
5, Mamo
6, Turner
7,Brough
8, Ikahihifo
9, O'Brien
10, England
11, Taii
12, Roberts
13, Hinchliffe
14, Mellor
15, Lawrence
16, Clough
17, Murphy
I have avoided the players i don't think want it enough (Smith, Gaskell) and i don't think McIntosh is good enough in any of the positions he plays to warrant a place. I definitely think Turner should play in the halves and have his hands on the ball as often as possible as he seems to be to me the only one of our halves to be a genuine attacking threat. When he plays centre his impact on a game is pretty negligible usually. Mellor can cover for centre/back row positions and Murphy for wing/centre/full back. Rankin as shown last night, is definitely better at fullback, and the best attacking threat from that position considering Mamo's dodgy hands.
