Starting XVII
Post Sat May 05, 2018 10:36 am
Posted by Hangerman2 on Sat May 05, 2018 10:36 am
Hangerman2
Joined: Sun Nov 17, 2013 2:21 pm
If you were the new coach, and all players were fit what would be your best XVII at the moment? Mine:

1, Rankin
2, Mcgillvary
3, Cudjoe
4, Wardle/Wood (Would favour Wardle, but needs to be spelled)
5, Mamo
6, Turner
7,Brough
8, Ikahihifo
9, O'Brien
10, England
11, Taii
12, Roberts
13, Hinchliffe

14, Mellor
15, Lawrence
16, Clough
17, Murphy

I have avoided the players i don't think want it enough (Smith, Gaskell) and i don't think McIntosh is good enough in any of the positions he plays to warrant a place. I definitely think Turner should play in the halves and have his hands on the ball as often as possible as he seems to be to me the only one of our halves to be a genuine attacking threat. When he plays centre his impact on a game is pretty negligible usually. Mellor can cover for centre/back row positions and Murphy for wing/centre/full back. Rankin as shown last night, is definitely better at fullback, and the best attacking threat from that position considering Mamo's dodgy hands.
Re: Starting XVII
Post Sat May 05, 2018 10:49 am
Posted by GIANTSRL on Sat May 05, 2018 10:49 am
GIANTSRL
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
agree about rankin full back

and the turner/brough combo

also becoming less and less impressed with mcintosh...have mamo instead on that wing.
Re: Starting XVII
Post Sat May 05, 2018 11:05 am
Posted by Hangerman2 on Sat May 05, 2018 11:05 am
Hangerman2
Joined: Sun Nov 17, 2013 2:21 pm
My XVII is very much looking to the future, and is aimed at scoring points rather than not conceding them. A more conservative approach is to play Murphy, who i have loads of respect for, and defensively is our best back, but offers very little in attack. The real key is finding a way to make any halfback combo that includes Brough to work. He just has to understand that the days of everything going through him are finished. He can still be a decent addition to the team just for his kicking, and he will be more effective with a more balanced workload between him and his halfback partner. I really hope the new coach can find a way to make him play in a way that best fits the team.

