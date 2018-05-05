WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend

Magic weekend
Post Sat May 05, 2018 7:10 am
Posted by jools on Sat May 05, 2018 7:10 am
List in order of ticket sales from SL site. Not sure if that includes all those sold via the club or just through the RFL.
Come on guys get your tickets- we can’t be outnumbered by wakey!!!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Post Sat May 05, 2018 7:20 am
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Sat May 05, 2018 7:20 am
Not great but has to be expected I suppose.

Where did your hear about Jake Wardle going to Cas, Jools?

