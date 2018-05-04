Not sure who deals with the SS home page but is it not time to add to the Hall of fame considering the great success we have had over the last decade? I assume candidates for entry must be retired or moved on from the club so here are my candidates since 2007 -
Keith Senior
Brent Webb
Danny McGuire
Jamie Peacock
Ali Lauititi
Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow
Brian Mclennan
Missed anyone?...
Keith Senior
Brent Webb
Danny McGuire
Jamie Peacock
Ali Lauititi
Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow
Brian Mclennan
Missed anyone?...