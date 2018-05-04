WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SS Hall of Fame

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SS Hall of Fame

Post a reply
SS Hall of Fame
Post Fri May 04, 2018 2:25 pm
Posted by Biff Tannen on Fri May 04, 2018 2:25 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,826
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5738
Location: Hill Valley
Not sure who deals with the SS home page but is it not time to add to the Hall of fame considering the great success we have had over the last decade? I assume candidates for entry must be retired or moved on from the club so here are my candidates since 2007 -

Keith Senior
Brent Webb
Danny McGuire
Jamie Peacock
Ali Lauititi
Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow

Brian Mclennan

Missed anyone?...
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SS Hall of Fame
Post Fri May 04, 2018 2:33 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri May 04, 2018 2:33 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,826
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28110
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ian Kirke.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Longbarn Wire, Sir Kevin Sinfield, The Eagle and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,724,3541,56476,8264,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18-36
SOUTHS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
20-26
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
DONCASTER
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)