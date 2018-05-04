WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where are we truly at

Where are we truly at
Post Fri May 04, 2018 1:50 pm
Posted by fullofhope on Fri May 04, 2018 1:50 pm
Was wondering where this squad is really at in relation to the rest of superleague.
I think itâ€™s safe to say last season was a bit of an anomaly and didnâ€™t truly reflect where certain clubs were ourselves included.
It was refreshing to witness exciting skilful rugby from our guys, something thatâ€™s not been too common at belle vue certainly over the last 20 years or so Iâ€™ve been watching.
This season has the all too familiar feeling that Iâ€™m turning up because Iâ€™m a fan as opposed to being entertained.
I do think recruitment has been poor Pauli and horo have offered nothing more than what we already had, this combined with teams/coaches being more mindful of us appears to have taken away the brief gust of wind we had in our sails.
Whenever in post match interviews we start mentioning the effort and commitment of the players itâ€™s never a good sign and the good old look how far we have come to a few years ago, as if thatâ€™s supposed to console us as we stand there watching professionals repeating the same basic mistakes over and over.
Itâ€™s just frustrating watching poor unattractive low skilled rugby, the players themselves felt confident of a top four finish would be interesting to see where they feel they are at now.
Re: Where are we truly at
Post Fri May 04, 2018 1:58 pm
Posted by altofts wildcat on Fri May 04, 2018 1:58 pm
I think we are about spot on in the table if you compare our squad on paper to all the others. I think all the teams above us are better on paper and all the teams below us are worse than us on paper but as we well know the game isn't played on paper......

