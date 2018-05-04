I think the kids will like it. Not so much the adults who want a rugby shirt.
But we'll see. That could actually work out better as kids buy more stuff anyway.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bigalf, coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, Deeencee, djcool, Droopy, Fordy, Fully, homme vaste, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Trinity1315, upthetrin92, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 173 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,724,166
|1,561
|76,826
|4,559
|SET