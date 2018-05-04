WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Magic shirt

New Magic shirt
Post Fri May 04, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by PopTart on Fri May 04, 2018 8:35 am
PopTart
Thoughts?

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/news/
Re: New Magic shirt
Post Fri May 04, 2018 8:42 am
Posted by Fordy on Fri May 04, 2018 8:42 am
Fordy
Can't see it selling as many as last year TBH
Re: New Magic shirt
Post Fri May 04, 2018 9:04 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Fri May 04, 2018 9:04 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Not as good as last years but I'll take three off their hands. :DANCE:
Re: New Magic shirt
Post Fri May 04, 2018 9:14 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri May 04, 2018 9:14 am
wrencat1873
Makes it harder for the wanabee superheroes to look like Spiderman but a cracking design for a shirt :thumb:
Re: New Magic shirt
Post Fri May 04, 2018 9:16 am
Posted by PopTart on Fri May 04, 2018 9:16 am
PopTart
I think the kids will like it. Not so much the adults who want a rugby shirt.
But we'll see. That could actually work out better as kids buy more stuff anyway.
