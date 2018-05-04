Currently the area that is most desperately in need of a clean up. I abhor the habit of a late 3rd man tackler who joins the tackle just as it is about to be completed. The sole purpose being to slow the ptb by the interminable "peeling off". I initially thought the only option was to limit the number of tacklers because once involved in the tackle they can't just vanish.
However it seems the answer should be "commit as many tacklers as you like but it is the DEFENDERS duty to clear the ruck within a defined period and if they don't, no matter how entangled they are* penalise them!
*The tackled player locking a tackler in being the exception much as it is now with the "stripping" shenanigans.
