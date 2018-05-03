WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend
Post Thu May 03, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by guernica84n on Thu May 03, 2018 9:14 pm
'Ow do all? I will be travelling on the Sat morning early from Belfast (7.10am from International Easyjet I think). My mate has had to pull out. Anyone else coming from this end? Otherwise, would be good to meet up with some pie-eaters in the Unreserved Seating.

Let me know, thanks.

