'Ow do all? I will be travelling on the Sat morning early from Belfast (7.10am from International Easyjet I think). My mate has had to pull out. Anyone else coming from this end? Otherwise, would be good to meet up with some pie-eaters in the Unreserved Seating.
Let me know, thanks.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, Geoff, Itchy Arsenal, jaws1, jonh, Major Tom, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, Phuzzy, tangerine, The_Enforcer, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, wiganermike, wigginswarrior, Ziggy Stardust and 167 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,724,044
|1,633
|76,826
|4,559
|SET