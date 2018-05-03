Dear god, the NHS should prescibe tonights Saints Catalan "entertainment" to anyone of a nervous or hyperactive disposition.
I certainly wasn't expecting a Catalan win, but they are utterly dire, masochistic and tediously infuriating to watch. Saints are poor, in first gear and will probably stroll home by 30.
Remember the days when every RL game at any level offered some kind of redeeming quality, something to stir the pulse? I'd rather watch Olly Murrs in a musical version of the Plange Anderson era than the 2nd half of this dross.
