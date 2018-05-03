Jamie Acton - 'No action' on a citing of use of knees in tackle. 'Point of contact inconclusive'
Kevin Larroyer - 'MRP Caution' for 'dangerous contact'.
So, once again we have got away without a suspension.
I have no problem with these citings, especially as we haven't lost anyone to suspension. I am however, amazed that only one other Championship player, (from Sheffield), was cited after last weekend's games. (from a total of 204 players in action) Was there really not another tackle that warranted another look?
