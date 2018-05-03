WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This week's Disciplinary

This week's Disciplinary
Post Thu May 03, 2018 7:31 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu May 03, 2018 7:31 pm
Jamie Acton - 'No action' on a citing of use of knees in tackle. 'Point of contact inconclusive'
Kevin Larroyer - 'MRP Caution' for 'dangerous contact'.

So, once again we have got away without a suspension.

I have no problem with these citings, especially as we haven't lost anyone to suspension. I am however, amazed that only one other Championship player, (from Sheffield), was cited after last weekend's games. (from a total of 204 players in action) Was there really not another tackle that warranted another look? :shock:
Re: This week's Disciplinary
Post Thu May 03, 2018 8:14 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu May 03, 2018 8:14 pm
No Alan,it's just dirty Leigh they're interested in. :wink:
