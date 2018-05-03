WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Burgess out for season.

Burgess out for season.
Post Thu May 03, 2018 12:23 pm
Posted by Levrier on Thu May 03, 2018 12:23 pm
ACL gone. Now we are looking a bit short in the height department across the backs.
Re: Burgess out for season.
Post Thu May 03, 2018 12:30 pm
Posted by Phuzzy on Thu May 03, 2018 12:30 pm
Terrible news. He was in his best form in some time and looked determined and driven. I wish him a speedy recovery as I'm sure we all do.

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Arthur Warrior, Azul, Cbr1000rr, Cherry_&_White, ChrisA, dany1979, Froggy, Google Adsense [Bot], Itchy Arsenal, Last Son of Wigan, Levrier, MOUSE13, Phuzzy, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, secondstanza, sergeant pepper, Suzy Banyon, That Mon, TonyM19, Trainman, WARRIOR5, wiganermike and 240 guests

