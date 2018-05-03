WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chavvy Lady Fax supporter

Thu May 03, 2018 11:15 am
East Standup
Will the female Fax supporter with pint glass in one hand and who with the other hand chose to alter the scoreboard during the Toronto v Fax game, please stay away from the club. Her giggling antics may have amused her friends but let down the image of the club but particularly its supporters in front of what was a new audience to RL.
After being ushered away once by a steward she did it again a few minutes later!
Pity a Shay steward was not there!
Re: Chavvy Lady Fax supporter
Thu May 03, 2018 11:20 am
Faxhali
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Get a grip, who do you think you are to tell anyone to stay away from the club. Notice it’s your very first post on the forum. New audience to RL they may be, there was hardly any fans there and most of them were there on freebies not even watching the game.
Re: Chavvy Lady Fax supporter
Thu May 03, 2018 12:03 pm
Beaujangles
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

FFS, that particular lady is instrumental in a lot of the good things happening behind the scenes at the moment and is a long standing fan who's travelled literally thousands of miles to support her club.Bit of harmless fun,get a grip.
Re: Chavvy Lady Fax supporter
Thu May 03, 2018 12:04 pm
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Bye!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Chavvy Lady Fax supporter
Thu May 03, 2018 12:07 pm
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

P.S. How can a chav be a lady? One or t'other. Lol!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

