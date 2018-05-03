Will the female Fax supporter with pint glass in one hand and who with the other hand chose to alter the scoreboard during the Toronto v Fax game, please stay away from the club. Her giggling antics may have amused her friends but let down the image of the club but particularly its supporters in front of what was a new audience to RL.
After being ushered away once by a steward she did it again a few minutes later!
Pity a Shay steward was not there!
