Thu May 03, 2018 8:18 am
rubber duckie
Currently 10 games left before the split....

Saints after being presented with a gimme vs Widnes at magic still have every chance of losing 5 from their next 10. Cas Leeds Hull Wigan all away....rnd 23 they play Wire at the Vape....that could decide who tops the league.

Pies have an easy run in...their toughest ties are Hull away and Wire twice. They could probably beat Hull, but if they beat us in either game they'll finish top.

Wire...if we beat Leeds away...it's on...with an easy run in the league top spot is within our own hands at the final game in the Vape.
Beat Pies in both games and I cannot see Saints beating Pies and Leeds away for sure and there's still Cas and Hull that'll make it tough.

I really think this run in will be very tight.
Thu May 03, 2018 8:41 am
Wires71
I think it's Saints top, Wigan 2nd.
