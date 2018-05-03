After pictures of a smiling Mr Box, Mr Hussain and our own MC appeared in the Wakefield Express alongside a timescale for a newly developed Belle Vue stadium I wonder when our local paper is going to ask what has happened.
Why was the action dropped? What written promises were obtained that resulted in them being binned.
Have those promises now been broken.
It is election day today and it is about time this council were more open with the reason a stadium has not been started yet.
Even the reserved plans for Newmarket have fallen behind the dates they were due to be heard.
It is time for our city's newspaper to be asking some serious questions instead of acting as the mouthpiece of the Box led council. I am sick of his face being plastered across the newspaper while lacking the balls to say why he backs a trust in opposition to our own and why Rodney Walker is constantly lurking in the background instead of working in the open for the benefit of Trinity.
Politics stink. Where are the honest men and women when the truth is being hidden.
