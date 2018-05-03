WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Legal Action - Why was it dropped?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Legal Action - Why was it dropped?

Post a reply
Legal Action - Why was it dropped?
Post Thu May 03, 2018 7:27 am
Posted by ricardo07 on Thu May 03, 2018 7:27 am
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 194
Location: Walton, Wakefield
After pictures of a smiling Mr Box, Mr Hussain and our own MC appeared in the Wakefield Express alongside a timescale for a newly developed Belle Vue stadium I wonder when our local paper is going to ask what has happened.

Why was the action dropped? What written promises were obtained that resulted in them being binned.
Have those promises now been broken.

It is election day today and it is about time this council were more open with the reason a stadium has not been started yet.

Even the reserved plans for Newmarket have fallen behind the dates they were due to be heard.

It is time for our city's newspaper to be asking some serious questions instead of acting as the mouthpiece of the Box led council. I am sick of his face being plastered across the newspaper while lacking the balls to say why he backs a trust in opposition to our own and why Rodney Walker is constantly lurking in the background instead of working in the open for the benefit of Trinity.

Politics stink. Where are the honest men and women when the truth is being hidden.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Cats13, cocker, coco the fullback, Droopy, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, FSW, Google [Bot], Her in doors, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lupsetbull, Manuel, phe13, reedy, senoj, Towns88, Two Points and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,6741,48776,8244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)