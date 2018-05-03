WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby career advice

Rugby career advice
Post Thu May 03, 2018 4:01 am
Posted by Matt The Saint on Thu May 03, 2018 4:01 am
Hi sorry for the radon question. Itâ€™s something Iâ€™ve been thinking about privately for a while and I asked something similar elsewhere a while ago but I had some good advice on here when I was switching codes so am hoping for similar again.

Iâ€™ve just turned 20 and currently play for an National Conference League team and have played uni rugby for 2 years as well. I didnâ€™t have the chance to play at school because it wasnâ€™t offered and some of my mates played Union so I went with them. Iâ€™ve only played league for maybe 4 years. Recently Iâ€™ve been thinking about what I want to do in the future and whether itâ€™s right or wrong rugby is my main passion at the minute. I love everything about the game and itâ€™s become a bit of an obsession for me training and playing... I just enjoy it all.

Thereâ€™s every chance I wonâ€™t be good enough and I understand that but Iâ€™m training hard and improving the more I play. Iâ€™d like to play at a highest level I can... how high that is I donâ€™t know. Is there a route into league 1/championship? Iâ€™ve been told to look out for open trials but the season is barely 3 months in. I know a lad who has just gone to Australia to play so maybe thatâ€™s an option in a couple of years potentially. Also thereâ€™s my age, how many years do I have to make things happen? Iâ€™m guessing 5 maximum. Iâ€™ve set a short term goal to try and make the England students squad year which Iâ€™m guessing will be necessary as well.

Quite a lot there I know but what do you lot think is the best thing for me to do to play at a higher level? Presumably a lot on here have been involved with the amateur game etc so thought Iâ€™d ask here initially rather than get snide remarks off a coach.

Thanks for reading.

Users browsing this forum: Instalamus, Top Saint, Wellsy13, Wigg'n and 111 guests

