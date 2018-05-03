WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Interesting Theories Regarding the future of TV deals

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Interesting Theories Regarding the future of TV deals

Post a reply
Posted by Call Me God on Thu May 03, 2018 2:49 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 1014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p064gq87

Personally, I don't agree with this train of thought.

Sky need to continue to deliver content and even though Premier TV seem to have plans with Union by taking up their PRO 14 Competition which may put them out of the running, BT will definitely be in the mix......as will other on-line providers.

I'd like any TV deal to include either an assurance that Championship games will be shown weekly or permission for the Championship to stream their own broadcasts.

In the interview there's a claim that the BBC may show interest....again I'd put a condition in that the SL show would be broadcast Sunday Evening NATIONALLY, or other FTA channels need to be approached.

We have possibly 150,000 avid RL fans who tune in to watch games......and many would tune in to watch more games if they were shown, so we should also look at a platform like the NRL one....
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, Matt The Saint and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,61281476,8244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)