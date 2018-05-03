https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p064gq87
Personally, I don't agree with this train of thought.
Sky need to continue to deliver content and even though Premier TV seem to have plans with Union by taking up their PRO 14 Competition which may put them out of the running, BT will definitely be in the mix......as will other on-line providers.
I'd like any TV deal to include either an assurance that Championship games will be shown weekly or permission for the Championship to stream their own broadcasts.
In the interview there's a claim that the BBC may show interest....again I'd put a condition in that the SL show would be broadcast Sunday Evening NATIONALLY, or other FTA channels need to be approached.
We have possibly 150,000 avid RL fans who tune in to watch games......and many would tune in to watch more games if they were shown, so we should also look at a platform like the NRL one....
Personally, I don't agree with this train of thought.
Sky need to continue to deliver content and even though Premier TV seem to have plans with Union by taking up their PRO 14 Competition which may put them out of the running, BT will definitely be in the mix......as will other on-line providers.
I'd like any TV deal to include either an assurance that Championship games will be shown weekly or permission for the Championship to stream their own broadcasts.
In the interview there's a claim that the BBC may show interest....again I'd put a condition in that the SL show would be broadcast Sunday Evening NATIONALLY, or other FTA channels need to be approached.
We have possibly 150,000 avid RL fans who tune in to watch games......and many would tune in to watch more games if they were shown, so we should also look at a platform like the NRL one....