WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scott Taylor

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Scott Taylor

Post a reply
Scott Taylor
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:27 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Wed May 02, 2018 7:27 pm
Riderofthepalehorse Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 36
In an ideal world a Hull front row of Bowden Houghton Green all playing like last season, with Massi & Mickey and Fash as back up.
Would this option allow Radders to unleash Tag in the second row, after his stag like running in France. Taylor & Sika sounds good to me especially with the extra room he’d have, Hadley/Westy at the back.
Re: Scott Taylor
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:36 pm
Posted by A unknown superstar on Wed May 02, 2018 7:36 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9210
Location: King George Dock
Why would Hull want to move one of the best front rowers in the league just to play him in the back row? His game is suited to the front row and the smaller agile players would get the better of him more often than not.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Scott Taylor
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:40 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Wed May 02, 2018 7:40 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25751
Location: West Yorkshire
With Watts gone, Green injured and Bowden not as effective following should surgery Taylor is carrying the pack IMO. Can't afford to move him. His work rate and commitment have been outstanding this year, let's not forget his abdominal surgery in Australia either.
Re: Scott Taylor
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:45 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Wed May 02, 2018 7:45 pm
Riderofthepalehorse Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 36
A unknown superstar wrote:
Why would Hull want to move one of the best front rowers in the league just to play him in the back row? His game is suited to the front row and the smaller agile players would get the better of him more often than not.


Agreed on one of the best front rowers, just thinking of when Mini & Sika retire, if our other local props regain their best form, it’s an option, I think he’d make a smashing second row, and don’t agree on others besting him.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alfmacklin, Chris28, ComeOnYouUll, Greavsie, Hasbag, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, Mick Cranes Sidestep, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, sarge1, Sheldon, themightynortherner, UllFC, Windy winger and 252 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,5591,75476,8244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)