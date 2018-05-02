In an ideal world a Hull front row of Bowden Houghton Green all playing like last season, with Massi & Mickey and Fash as back up.
Would this option allow Radders to unleash Tag in the second row, after his stag like running in France. Taylor & Sika sounds good to me especially with the extra room he’d have, Hadley/Westy at the back.
