Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:25 pm
Daddycool
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011
Beat Barrow in Barrow to finish the season winning the league and cup double. Letâ€™s see how many pages a good news story can fill
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 7:32 pm
wakeytrin
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008
Excellent news. Congratulations to all involved, players, coaches, backroom staff etc
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:04 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009
Watched it on the live stream played well look a decent set of lads
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:13 pm
Redscat
Redscat
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Well done lads. Stars of the future.
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:15 pm
musson
musson
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010
Great effort boys!
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:22 pm
snowie
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007
that's brilliant news, wonder if sky would like to follow this up

well done all
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:30 pm
wakeytrin
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008
snowie wrote:
that's brilliant news, wonder if sky would like to follow this up

well done all

It's Wakefield so probably not!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Cat 3 Academy
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:51 pm
phe13
phe13
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or its subsites.

