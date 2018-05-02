a win would lift us off the bottom and with a boost going into the cup game next week with a new coach
expect to see jacob wardle on the wing for this one poss with mellor or wood at centre.
be good to see him get his chance, bits ive seen of him looks a good player
hopefully gaskell comes through the warm up this time!!!! partners rankin.
mamo second game on the trot can he go the season without an injury?!?!! noticed he is very very shaky under the high bomb, jumps for it and knocks on alot, widnes will target him
