WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - widnes @ home

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk widnes @ home

Post a reply
widnes @ home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Wed May 02, 2018 4:44 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14023
Location: Huddersfield
a win would lift us off the bottom and with a boost going into the cup game next week with a new coach

expect to see jacob wardle on the wing for this one poss with mellor or wood at centre.

be good to see him get his chance, bits ive seen of him looks a good player

hopefully gaskell comes through the warm up this time!!!! partners rankin.

mamo second game on the trot :shock: can he go the season without an injury?!?!! noticed he is very very shaky under the high bomb, jumps for it and knocks on alot, widnes will target him
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: devoniangiant, GiantMisterE, H.G.S.A, Marvin Goolash, rugbyreddog and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,4441,72676,8244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)