Post Wed May 02, 2018 2:08 pm
Posted by number 6 on Wed May 02, 2018 2:08 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10692
no kelly and abdul, manu looking doubtful

no gale for cas (wonder who will step up to referee the game :lol: )

big crowd expected on saturday too, i expect us to bounce back from last weekends disaster, a must win if we want to keep top 4 hopes alive
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 2:31 pm
Posted by oooh Gravy! on Wed May 02, 2018 2:31 pm
oooh Gravy!
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 181
Sounds like Connor will be in the halves so I wonder if we'll see Westerman earlier than expected if Manu isn't fit and Griffin has to play 80 mins at centre.
"You dirty dog number 10"
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 2:32 pm
Posted by number 6 on Wed May 02, 2018 2:32 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10692
doubt we will see westerman, hopefully green will be back in the line up
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 2:40 pm
Posted by Chris71 on Wed May 02, 2018 2:40 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4268
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
For me Paea & Bowden really need to step up their game on Saturday (Bowden in particular). Thought Paea's best performance was against Cas before he got injured. The forwards really need to step up to the plate and follow the lead set by Taylor who has been outstanding but he can't do it all on his own.
Wonder if Green will be fit to play?
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by newgroundb4wakey on Wed May 02, 2018 3:34 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1614
Both our halves are out (Gale and Roberts) and we have no recognised wingers available. One the plus side Watts will be playing.
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 3:47 pm
Posted by Chris71 on Wed May 02, 2018 3:47 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4268
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
One the plus side Watts will be playing.


Ah yes but for how long as he's due a red anytime soon :D
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by number 6 on Wed May 02, 2018 3:56 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10692
Chris71 wrote:
Ah yes but for how long as he's due a red anytime soon :D



how ironic it would be if it did happen and how different the reaction would be from both sets of fans :lol:
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 4:01 pm
Posted by oooh Gravy! on Wed May 02, 2018 4:01 pm
oooh Gravy!
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 181
number 6 wrote:
doubt we will see westerman, hopefully green will be back in the line up


There’s a chance...

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... -fc-return
"You dirty dog number 10"
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by The Dentist Wilf on Wed May 02, 2018 4:44 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6501
Gale out for three months!!
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: cas home
Post Wed May 02, 2018 4:46 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Wed May 02, 2018 4:46 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,824
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3702
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Both our halves are out (Gale and Roberts) and we have no recognised wingers available. One the plus side Watts will be playing.




Greg Minikin has played wing for Cas for 18 months and he's playing.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
