Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Fridayâ€™s Betfred Super League game against Salford Red Devils.
Ben Flower and Sam Tomkins both return having missed the win at Widnes last week.
John Bateman, who was replaced late on last week by Joel Tomkins, has overcome illness and is fit to take his place in the squad.
Joe Burgess (knee), Callum Field and Josh Ganson all drop out of the squad. The club are still awaiting news on the extent of Burgessâ€™ injury.
Liam Farrell (ankle) remains sidelined but is expected to return soon.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan EscarÃ©, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams
