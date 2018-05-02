WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Salford.

Wed May 02, 2018 11:10 am
Ashton Bears on Wed May 02, 2018 11:10 am
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Fridayâ€™s Betfred Super League game against Salford Red Devils.
Ben Flower and Sam Tomkins both return having missed the win at Widnes last week.

John Bateman, who was replaced late on last week by Joel Tomkins, has overcome illness and is fit to take his place in the squad.

Joe Burgess (knee), Callum Field and Josh Ganson all drop out of the squad. The club are still awaiting news on the extent of Burgessâ€™ injury.

Liam Farrell (ankle) remains sidelined but is expected to return soon.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan EscarÃ©, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams
Wed May 02, 2018 11:53 am
Levrier on Wed May 02, 2018 11:53 am
How many of those will start the game and how many will substitute look-a-likes for the first half as seems to have happened previously?
Wed May 02, 2018 12:09 pm
moto748 on Wed May 02, 2018 12:09 pm
Levrier wrote:
How many of those will start the game and how many will substitute look-a-likes for the first half as seems to have happened previously?


I imagine 13 will start the game as usual.

Shaun Wane's stick-in-the-mud tactics again!

