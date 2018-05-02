Saw this pop up on twitter...
https://twitter.com/Champrugby/status/9 ... 0427246592
What a bizarre passage of play from our Union lodgers.
Try to start a rolling maul, can't because opposition don't get involved. Stand there for 70 seconds.
Even the ref raises his hands at one point.
https://twitter.com/Champrugby/status/9 ... 0427246592
What a bizarre passage of play from our Union lodgers.
Try to start a rolling maul, can't because opposition don't get involved. Stand there for 70 seconds.
Even the ref raises his hands at one point.