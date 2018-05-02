WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - Yorkshire Carnegie funny

O/T - Yorkshire Carnegie funny
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:36 am
Posted by LeedsDave on Wed May 02, 2018 8:36 am
LeedsDave User avatar
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2467
Location: Headingley
Saw this pop up on twitter...

https://twitter.com/Champrugby/status/9 ... 0427246592

What a bizarre passage of play from our Union lodgers.

Try to start a rolling maul, can't because opposition don't get involved. Stand there for 70 seconds.

Even the ref raises his hands at one point.
Re: O/T - Yorkshire Carnegie funny
Post Wed May 02, 2018 8:50 am
Posted by Matt_Horton on Wed May 02, 2018 8:50 am
Matt_Horton User avatar
Joined: Mon May 20, 2002 12:37 pm
Posts: 49872
It was a bizarre moment of play. Very clever of the London Scottish team to employ and very risky so close to the line. Apparently the referee should have blown up long before that and restarted the game.
Re: O/T - Yorkshire Carnegie funny
Post Wed May 02, 2018 10:17 am
Posted by lionarmour87 on Wed May 02, 2018 10:17 am
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 6209
Location: philadelphia PA
everyone to their own
