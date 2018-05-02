WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Maloudi

Post Wed May 02, 2018 6:52 am
Posted by edinburgh yorkie on Wed May 02, 2018 6:52 am
From what I saw of Maloudi against Catalan,there was quite a lot of improvement from his previous game,and I think he will improve more,if he gets more sl game time.he look a really slippery customer when he attacked the try line to score.he is still young,and in the future,could be a player who will cause some bother to the opposition.
