From what I saw of Maloudi against Catalan,there was quite a lot of improvement from his previous game,and I think he will improve more,if he gets more sl game time.he look a really slippery customer when he attacked the try line to score.he is still young,and in the future,could be a player who will cause some bother to the opposition.
