Charlie Stone
Wed May 02, 2018 6:26 am
Posted by old frightful on Wed May 02, 2018 6:26 am
Reported on the Featherstone Forum of TotalRL that Charlie has sadly passed away.

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... nt-3802929

Another of our heroes from the late 70s/early 80s leaves us. Anybody remember him collecting his JPL winners medal from the Final against Rovers whilst wearing a Hull KR shirt? He got roundly booed from all the Hull fans. :D

One of the great characters from that era, I bet there are stacks of stories about him.

RIP Charlie.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

