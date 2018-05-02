Reported on the Featherstone Forum of TotalRL that Charlie has sadly passed away.
http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... nt-3802929
Another of our heroes from the late 70s/early 80s leaves us. Anybody remember him collecting his JPL winners medal from the Final against Rovers whilst wearing a Hull KR shirt? He got roundly booed from all the Hull fans.
One of the great characters from that era, I bet there are stacks of stories about him.
RIP Charlie.
