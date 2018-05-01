WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do we need to get half back cover this season?

Posted by Mild mannered Janitor on Tue May 01, 2018 5:04 pm
Mild mannered Janitor


Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Given we have not heard the extent of the injuries and illnessâ€™s since the weekend, our half back Optionsâ€™s are not looking great.

Sneyd? Illness?can we expect him back for the Cas game?

Kelly, hammy? How long is he expected to be sidelined?

Abdull. Looked a bad one. I know Radford said after the game it was a broken leg, but at the time it looked like it might be a knee ligaments issue.

Ian there (a) scope Tom bring someone in for a month or two and (b) if so, who would it be?
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Tue May 01, 2018 6:21 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Without inside knowledge from our club, and just on the reaction of Jordon Abdul reactions on the field, and Radders stating he had a possible broken leg/ankle, unfortunately we have probably lost him for the season, speedy recovery Jordon.

Kelly seems to have an ongoing knee/hamstring problem, which in an ideal world we could leave him to rest, and recover, hope heâ€™s back ASAP.

Jamie apparently had a family bereavement, and Sneyd was ill. So hoping both are ready for our next game.

Connor/ Carlos can cover for AK. And possibly Maloudi in the halves, heâ€™s definitely quick enough.

We have injuries, but we also have a good squad, and donâ€™t think we will need to dip into the loan/transfer market for half backs, and as an aside I saw a young kid scrum half who looked lightning fast either in the academy or City of Hull team, not sure of his name or which team it was just a clip I saw on Facebook.
Posted by Hull boys club fc on Tue May 01, 2018 7:04 pm
Hull boys club fc
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2018 9:57 pm
Abdulls is 100 percent a break , think itâ€™s his ankle but not sure , I think personally although we wonâ€™t have our preferred choice at 6 we have enough quality in the squad to cover for a period of time .conner , Carlos if need be , is anyone ready for a call in the academy?

