Given we have not heard the extent of the injuries and illnessâ€™s since the weekend, our half back Optionsâ€™s are not looking great.
Sneyd? Illness?can we expect him back for the Cas game?
Kelly, hammy? How long is he expected to be sidelined?
Abdull. Looked a bad one. I know Radford said after the game it was a broken leg, but at the time it looked like it might be a knee ligaments issue.
Ian there (a) scope Tom bring someone in for a month or two and (b) if so, who would it be?
