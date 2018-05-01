WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pomeroy signed!...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Pomeroy signed!...

Post a reply
Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 4:08 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue May 01, 2018 4:08 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9821
Pomeroy signed.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 4:27 pm
Posted by Or thane on Tue May 01, 2018 4:27 pm
Or thane Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 310
Signed what.....an autograph?
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 4:57 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Tue May 01, 2018 4:57 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3378
Location: Northamptonshire
On this occasion the Duck is right. Signed as utility cover for the backs.
Two Music Week Top 10s for Ryker Sear last year. Stand by for more in 2018
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:29 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Tue May 01, 2018 5:29 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49947
Location: Doncaster
Don't you have Mitch Brown for that?
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
Posted by easyWire on Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 913
Location: Dubai
I spotted the rumour though ;-)
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9821
Wanderer wrote:
Don't you have Mitch Brown for that?

We have cap space and that is the area Price feels we need a bit extra.
He's not wrong. We need more than one back now Livett is bulking up.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue May 01, 2018 5:33 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9821
easyWire wrote:
I spotted the rumour though ;-)

Good spot.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:36 pm
Posted by easyWire on Tue May 01, 2018 5:36 pm
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 913
Location: Dubai
rubber duckie wrote:
Good spot.


I nicked it from a Widnes fan if I’m honest ;-)
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Tue May 01, 2018 5:47 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 721
Wanderer wrote:
Don't you have Mitch Brown for that?


Silly comment. What a wonderful world it would be if you just needed one back as cover.
Get a grip.
Re: Pomeroy signed!...
Post Tue May 01, 2018 6:08 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue May 01, 2018 6:08 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3484
Location: Stuck in 1982
He did ok for us last year and with Russell gone and Currie out, he will provide useful and presumably decent value back cover and get our bandaged leg quota back up there where it belongs
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Instalamus, jj86, Kwik Fertle, MortigiTempo, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, Smiffy27, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wrath and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,0721,89676,8194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 3rd May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
Thu 3rd May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)