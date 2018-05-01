Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 34th / 76,819 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm Posts: 2193 Location: North London
Elliot Kear James Cunningham Matt Davis Sadiq Adebiyi Robert Butler Jacob Ogden Eddie Battye Daniel Harrison Tom Spencer Jay Pitts Michael Channing Jarrod Sammut Kieran Dixon Api Pewhairangi Kameron Pearce-Paul Ben Evans Matt Davies Will Lovell James Meadows
All these I believe. Lots in that list I'd like to keep.
Elliot Kear James Cunningham Matt Davis Sadiq Adebiyi Robert Butler Jacob Ogden Eddie Battye Daniel Harrison Tom Spencer Jay Pitts Michael Channing Jarrod Sammut Kieran Dixon Api Pewhairangi Kameron Pearce-Paul Ben Evans Matt Davies Will Lovell James Meadows
All these I believe. Lots in that list I'd like to keep.
Well I know for a fact that apart from Jay Pitts no one else has been offered anything by the club, also regardless of 1st May a number of these players already have offers from other clubs, defiantly the top 3 in your list and Dixonis looking at swapping codes,
Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 34th / 76,819 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm Posts: 2193 Location: North London
linebacker53 wrote:
Well I know for a fact that apart from Jay Pitts no one else has been offered anything by the club, also regardless of 1st May a number of these players already have offers from other clubs, defiantly the top 3 in your list and Dixonis looking at swapping codes,
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.