WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - May 1

Board index Championship London Broncos May 1

Post a reply
May 1
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:06 pm
Posted by PC Plum on Tue May 01, 2018 3:06 pm
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1091
Location: Balamoray
Today is the day when clubs can start formally talking to players out of contract at season end.

Who do we have out of contract at season end ?

Who should we retain ?
Re: May 1
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:25 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Tue May 01, 2018 3:25 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2193
Location: North London
Elliot Kear
James Cunningham
Matt Davis
Sadiq Adebiyi
Robert Butler
Jacob Ogden
Eddie Battye
Daniel Harrison
Tom Spencer
Jay Pitts
Michael Channing
Jarrod Sammut
Kieran Dixon
Api Pewhairangi
Kameron Pearce-Paul
Ben Evans
Matt Davies
Will Lovell
James Meadows

All these I believe.
Lots in that list I'd like to keep.
Re: May 1
Post Tue May 01, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by linebacker53 on Tue May 01, 2018 6:00 pm
linebacker53 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 9:26 pm
Posts: 34
Jossy B wrote:
Elliot Kear
James Cunningham
Matt Davis
Sadiq Adebiyi
Robert Butler
Jacob Ogden
Eddie Battye
Daniel Harrison
Tom Spencer
Jay Pitts
Michael Channing
Jarrod Sammut
Kieran Dixon
Api Pewhairangi
Kameron Pearce-Paul
Ben Evans
Matt Davies
Will Lovell
James Meadows

All these I believe.
Lots in that list I'd like to keep.


Well I know for a fact that apart from Jay Pitts no one else has been offered anything by the club, also regardless of 1st May a number of these players already have offers from other clubs, defiantly the top 3 in your list and Dixonis looking at swapping codes,
Re: May 1
Post Tue May 01, 2018 6:46 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Tue May 01, 2018 6:46 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2193
Location: North London
linebacker53 wrote:
Well I know for a fact that apart from Jay Pitts no one else has been offered anything by the club, also regardless of 1st May a number of these players already have offers from other clubs, defiantly the top 3 in your list and Dixonis looking at swapping codes,


That is worrying!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Halfdan of t'wide embrace, northernbloke and 56 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,723,0721,89676,8194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 3rd May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
Thu 3rd May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)