Quite interesting that if you talk to the RFL they will tell you that referee appointments are alternated throughout the season. Funny that we are now at round 14 (Over half way through the regular season) and haven't had Thaler once?
Reputation Points: 17 Rep Position: 18th / 76,819 Quiz Score: 36 Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm Posts: 5469 Location: Over there
homme vaste wrote:
Quite interesting that if you talk to the RFL they will tell you that referee appointments are alternated throughout the season. Funny that we are now at round 14 (Over half way through the regular season) and haven't had Thaler once?
Interesting also that I have seen all the refs running the line except Thaler and Bentham. I wonder why that is.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.