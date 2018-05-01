WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to Hull KR

On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 12:08 pm
Posted by Sacred Cow on Tue May 01, 2018 12:08 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1600
Referee: J. Child
Touch Judges: C. Kendall, R. Hicks


Well I suppose we are due a win with him in charge.
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 12:19 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue May 01, 2018 12:19 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2965
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Sacred Cow wrote:
Referee: J. Child
Touch Judges: C. Kendall, R. Hicks


Well I suppose we are due a win with him in charge.

You can wish
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 12:28 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Tue May 01, 2018 12:28 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 18th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 36
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5469
Location: Over there
That's the unholy trinity (pardon the pun) of pedantry there. Expect penalties.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Tue May 01, 2018 12:29 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 17th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6480
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
That is the 3 worst officials available. FFS!
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 1:02 pm
Posted by metallicat on Tue May 01, 2018 1:02 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 425
A game we should undoubtably be winning.
Team of last 2 games turns up tho and KR will be going home with the 2 points.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 2:06 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue May 01, 2018 2:06 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 9330
Kr are capable of winning, no doubt about it.
However, we're at home and only Leeds and Cas have turned us over at BV (Cas by 5 and Leeds by 2).

Lets hope Big Dave is fit to return and he's likely to be joined by Finn, Grix, Kirmo etc

Trinity 26 Kr 12
Att 6052
Mom Fifita

Come on Trin !
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:15 pm
Posted by Prince Buster on Tue May 01, 2018 3:15 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 13th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3594
Location: Orange street
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
That is the 3 worst officials available. FFS!


Correct, These are killing the game. I expect the penalty count to exceed the score.
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:27 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Tue May 01, 2018 3:27 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 284
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1758
Three of the Four Horsemen of the Incompetence
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:39 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Tue May 01, 2018 3:39 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 296
Location: Västmanland
Quite interesting that if you talk to the RFL they will tell you that referee appointments are alternated throughout the season. Funny that we are now at round 14 (Over half way through the regular season) and haven't had Thaler once?
Re: On to Hull KR
Post Tue May 01, 2018 3:41 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Tue May 01, 2018 3:41 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 18th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 36
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5469
Location: Over there
homme vaste wrote:
Quite interesting that if you talk to the RFL they will tell you that referee appointments are alternated throughout the season. Funny that we are now at round 14 (Over half way through the regular season) and haven't had Thaler once?


Interesting also that I have seen all the refs running the line except Thaler and Bentham. I wonder why that is.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
