We seem to have done very well with our long term loanees this season. Johnson, Wood and Bustin have been amongst our better performers IMO. I know Johnson's deal with Hudders runs out at the end of this year, I'd be looking to get him signed up should we go up. I'm pretty sure Wood and Bustin are under contract so less of a chance of getting them.
Just hope the new Hudders coach can't recall their two. Their departure would leave a hole.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
It was mentioned by Hudds at the time of one of those deals that there was a recall clause, I think it was Johnson. I'd be surprised if they didn't do the same for Wood. Think it's more a matter of whether the new coach wants them in the squad this season or thinks they don't need them and they're better off playing regularly.
I think to be fair Mikey Wood is probably well down the pecking order at Giants and he's probably found his level for his age and ability. I can see him maturing into a good player but I don't see what he would offer them this season.
Johnson however is another matter and I could see him returning if they get a few more injuries in the back row.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Nothus wrote:
Hopefully Huddersfield get relegated anyway. That in itself would put a smile on my face but the added bonus would be that Johnson and Wood would probably become free agents as a result!
Think they're in big trouble. The four championship teams the SL sides will face in the middle 8s will be the strongest yet. Toronto will be even stronger and have spent more come July. Signing all those Bradford players who weren't good enough to finish in the top 4 of the championship is coming home to roost. Even if they survive i can't see them going on much longer. Warrington didn't even open the away stand for when they visited and there's rumours Davyy won't be bankrolling them anymore. They've not exactly produced any young players recently to fill the void either.
Regarding the loanees, Johnson & Bustin have been brilliant and Wood is improviing. Can't see Johnson or Wood going back to the Giants if they stay up as they're desperate to make some cap room. If they go down, they could be useful players to have.
good to hear johnson and wood are doing well but dont think they will be recalled to the giants, would have been recalled by thorman already, still down the pecking order both of them.
new coach on the way and get the players that are injured back we should be fine.
not produced any young players recently?
leeming , dickinson , sam wood and mcintosh pretty much established sl player now come through not long ago
also matty english who looks like a real star
not to mention two 17yr old twins louis and innes senior that debuted recently.. sam hewitt also played againts leeds rhinos
how many do you want?!
not to mention we run one of the best academy setups around
GIANTSRL wrote:
Your situation reminds me very much of us when we were going down the pan. McBanana was instrumental in revitalising our youth set up from 2007 and we started to reap the benefits with the likes of the Burgesses, Whitehead, Bateman etc. The trouble was they were just young lads when we also needed fully formed players to stop the rot. While the players you mention are coming through at Hudders they're a long way from fully developed and too many of your senior players are either past it, crocked or just not up to it (ex Bulls).
We didn't have enough time before the whole thing went up in smoke. All of best youngsters all ended up at other clubs. Unless your new coach can stop the rot then you'll follow the same path as us. It is that serious. I know a couple of Giants season ticket holders and they're genuinely worried.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
With Toronto making another good SL signing today they are clearly preparing to take out one of the bottom SL clubs in the play offs. Throw in an apparently revitalised Leigh and it could be a very good middle 8s for the championship clubs. Many are saying this is the year when 2 get relegated. I still think Huddersfield's problem is that they signed too many championship quality players who can't lift their game that much. The new coach may get a lift for a month but will it then ware off as they must surely be in that bottom 4. Don't count Wakey out of that bottom 4 as I still have this feeling that Salford and even Catalan could pick their game up and catch them. I find these middle 8s a good idea now it has settled down but would still prefer 2 up and 2 down if we do get back into the championship. One up could be very difficult for us as there are a good 5 or 6 that would match us and stop us going up.
