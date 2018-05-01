The next fixtures from now till 8 July should be ideal in a relating for the play-offs. But how many games can we afford to lose? I reckon 2 at the most say away at Fev and Toronto. This means winning away at London and and Toulouse and Toronto at the Bash. Therefore either of aToulouse or London have to lose 4 games. This seems quite possible- Toulouse have the following possible losses (Fev.home Leigh home London Bash London home Toronto away Fax away) London have (Leigh home Toulouse Bash Toulouse away Toronto away Fev. away) To finish off our last 2 matches are Swinton and Sheffield, which hopefully should take care of the points difference!!