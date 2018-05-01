WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4 or bust?

Top 4 or bust?
Post Tue May 01, 2018 10:00 am
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Tue May 01, 2018 10:00 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 213
The next fixtures from now till 8 July should be ideal in a relating for the play-offs. But how many games can we afford to lose? I reckon 2 at the most say away at Fev and Toronto. This means winning away at London and and Toulouse and Toronto at the Bash. Therefore either of aToulouse or London have to lose 4 games. This seems quite possible- Toulouse have the following possible losses (Fev.home Leigh home London Bash London home Toronto away Fax away) London have (Leigh home Toulouse Bash Toulouse away Toronto away Fev. away) To finish off our last 2 matches are Swinton and Sheffield, which hopefully should take care of the points difference!!
Re: Top 4 or bust?
Post Tue May 01, 2018 10:25 am
Posted by Cokey on Tue May 01, 2018 10:25 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3802
Location: Across The Universe....Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
The next fixtures from now till 8 July should be ideal in a relating for the play-offs. But how many games can we afford to lose? I reckon 2 at the most say away at Fev and Toronto. This means winning away at London and and Toulouse and Toronto at the Bash. Therefore either of aToulouse or London have to lose 4 games. This seems quite possible- Toulouse have the following possible losses (Fev.home Leigh home London Bash London home Toronto away Fax away) London have (Leigh home Toulouse Bash Toulouse away Toronto away Fev. away) To finish off our last 2 matches are Swinton and Sheffield, which hopefully should take care of the points difference!!


We should just keep our focus on winning every game. After watching Toronto v Fax on Saturday,then it's quite possible for us to do so. I will put Sunday's farce as a one off game,and we can get back to playing like we have been doing.Anyway, I think we'll grab a top 4 spot, IMO of course.
